Middletown Midgets lose tight one; Seven Sorrows Ponies 4-0

Contributed photo -- No. 4 Anthony Stains runs the ball in the Seven Sorrows Pony game vs. Northern Lebanon. No. 72 is Ben Staker.

The Seven Sorrows Pony team is now 4-0 and the Peewees and Midgets are 3-1 after the Northern Lebanon Vikings visited on Saturday. On Sunday, Middletown’s youth football teams visited the New Cumberland Saints.

Smurfs

Middletown

vs. New Cumberland



The Smurf squad met its toughest opponent of the year so far in the New Cumberland Saints. It was a close game all the way through. The offensive line, consisting of Linwood Shrieves, Shane Klinefelter, Aubreigh Bennett, Ty Dunn, Isabella Hatt, MJ Dominguez and Garrison John, led the way for the offense and created some nice running lanes for the running backs.

Seven Sorrows

vs. Northern Lebanon



Adrian Serrano, Christian Ribic and Trays Walker scored touchdowns for the Eagles, but Donte Howard was the player of the game with his outstanding play on both sides of the ball.



Garin Geesaman was a force on defense, and Luke Heckman turned in another solid performance, anchoring the offensive line as the team’s center.

Peewees

New Cumberland 25, Middletown 0



The Peewee squad had another tough test with a good New Cumberland team, and came out on the wrong end of a 25-0 final.



Some highlights for the Blue Raiders included great defensive plays by Derek Spencer Jr. and Jayla Koser, who made some key stops, and running back Nazier Fuller, who has been running the ball very effectively.

Seven Sorrows 27,

Northern Lebanon 6



The Eagles scored first on a short touchdown run by Tillman Artell. Caleb Einzig added the extra point.



The Vikings answered with a touchdown drive, but their extra point attempt failed, and the Eagles led 7-6.



The defenses took over from there, and that score held up into the third quarter. Artell, Devon Reid, Wesley Kater and Bradyn Pristello led the Eagle defense.



Caleb Einzig got the Eagles offense going again with a third quarter touchdown run, and quarterback Jamar McKinney added two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Ponies

Middletown 39,

New Cumberland 0



The squad rolled into New Cumberland looking to move on from two straight losses. They did just that.



Bamm Appleby received the opening kickoff and returned it down the left sideline and all the way to the end zone for the first score of the day. The Saints started out with a few nice plays on offense but the Raiders defense stepped it up and came away with a fumble, recovered by Caden Paul.



After a few hard runs by Paul gave Middletown excellent field position, it was Tate Leach who went off tackle, exploded into the secondary and went all the way for the Raiders second touchdown.

Quarterback Asa Kochvar rumbled his way up the middle for the extra point, making it 13-0.

On the next defensive series, Leach would strike again, stepping in front of a Saints pass and taking it the other way for the pick-6. Appleby would add the extra point, going around the left end.



After another defensive stop, it was Leach who would once again find the end zone on a counter play, and his third of the day. The score was 26-0 at the half.



Nyzier Arango and Sean Bennett Jr. both came up with interceptions, putting stops to two Saints drives. Middletown was able to spread the ball around in the second half and Canden Brown blasted through the defense for the first points of the second half. Tito Spears finished off the scoring with an off tackle burst of his own, and the extra point was added by Nyzier Arango on a bootleg pass reception from Bamm Appleby.



The defense held strong at the end with big hits by Mike Arnold and a game-sealing interception by Appleby.

Seven Sorrows 40,

Northern Lebanon 7



Anthony Stains opened the scoring for the Eagles with two touchdown runs. Amari Betha, Braelan Huber, Malachi Brooks and Titus Carter also reached the end zone as the Eagles ran their record to 4-0.



Jaydon James led a smothering defense, and Stains, Anthony Powell, and Jadyn Maple made multiple tackles. Betha closed the game out for the Eagles with an interception.

Midgets

New Cumberland 38, Middletown 32



Coming in with a long winning streak, Middletown knew that this New Cumberland team would be giving them their best shot. Two of the top teams in the CFA’s National conference at the Midget level traded blows for four quarters and it came down to the last second, literally.



In the first offensive series of the game for the Blue Raiders, it was leading scorer Chris Joseph who went 40 yards down the right sideline for the first points of the game. The Saints would answer with a TD of their own, and the score was tied 6-6. A long pass from QB Julian Nester to TE Tajae Broadie would set up another Joseph TD from 10 yards out.



Both defenses started to settle in and keep the opposition in check, but Chris Joseph again was able to find his way to the end zone, bringing Middletown’s lead to 18-6 at the end of the first quarter. New Cumberland would fight its way back into the game in the second quarter and evened things up at 18 as the half winded down.



After a successful fake punt pass on fourth and long from Nester to Odell Green, it was Joseph who would finish off the drive with a 20-yard dash across the goal line. The first half came to a close with Middletown up 24-18.



The Raiders came out a bit flat in the second half, surrendering two straight touchdowns and the Saints took a 32-24 lead. It looked as though they had the momentum for good. But in the fourth quarter, the Blue Raiders came alive. Julian Nester returned a kick all the way down to the Saints 10 yard line, and Chris Joseph punched it in.



The offensive line of Jason Stoner, Devin Finnegan, Dakota Saunders, Troy Walko, and Alex Hatt led the way.



With the score sitting at 32-30 in favor of the Saints, the Blue Raiders lined up for the PAT, which counts as 2 points in the CFA. The snap was good, the hold was good, Nester with the kick, and it sailed through the uprights to tie the game at 32.



Middletown kicked away to the Saints, who were stopped by the Middletown defense. Unfortunately on the second play on offense, an interception stalled the Raiders momentum and the Saints started rolling down the field. With time running out, it came down to a final play.



The Saints heaved a pass to the end zone, the ball was tipped by the defense and New Cumberland came away with the catch and the game winning touchdown — 38-32 was the final score.

Seven Sorrows 54,

Northern Lebanon 28



The Eagles received the opening kickoff and drove down for a touchdown on a Dylon Zettlemoyer quarterback sneak from the 2. The Vikings answered with a 24-yard touchdown run and the game was tied at 6, after both teams failed to convert their extra points.



The Eagles would then score touchdowns on two of their next three plays from scrimmage. After the Vikings kicked off, Tim Wagner scored on the next play on a 56-yard run. On the following kickoff, Brandyn Davis stripped the ball and Jack Stewart recovered.



Zettlemoyer would connect with Derek Wall two plays later on a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on their next play, and the Eagles led 18-14 as the first quarter ended.



Stewart ran for a 53-yard touchdown on the next play to push the lead to 24-14.



The Eagles forced a punt and the offense went to work again, scoring on a Wall 2-yard run. Michael Tuffy converted the kick, and the lead was 32-14.



The Vikings added a 60-yard touchdown run and a pick 6 before the second quarter ended, and the Eagles held a 32-28 lead at halftime. Tuffy recovered a fumble on the first play of the third quarter, and Wall scored on the next play on a 19-yard run. Tuffy added the kick for a 40-28 lead.



The defense held the Vikings scoreless the rest of the way. Wall added a 15-yard touchdown run (Tuffy kick), and Zettlemoyer found Wagner on a 43-yard touchdown pass to seal the win in the fourth quarter.



Offensive line Nathaniel Cooper, Michael Tuffy, Ayden Miller, Shawn McClure, Chase Vandegrift and Gyles Adderley paved the way for 279 yards rushing.